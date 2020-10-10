At least 2 sought after shooting inside Rocky Mount Walmart, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is assisting following a shooting Friday afternoon inside the Walmart in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police said the shooting happened just before 4:55 p.m. at the Walmart, located at 1511 Benvenue Rd.

“Two sets of individuals, who had previous interactions, were involved in an altercation, which resulted in a shooting,” a news release from Rocky Mount police said.

One person was shot inside the store and was taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment, police said.

The suspects have been identified to police, the news release said.

An investigation is underway. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is assisting police.

Police said the incident was not “an active shooter situation.”