At least 2 volunteer firefighters injured after fire engine crashes near NC coast

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two volunteer firefighters were injured when their fire department vehicle crashed while returning from a fire call Saturday afternoon near the North Carolina coast.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in Onslow County, according to Onslow County Fire Rescue Division Chief Adam Ketchum.

The crash happened along Stella Road, which is near the White Oak River, and involved a service engine with Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, Ketchum said.

The wreck happened when the service engine left the road, crashed into a ditch and then hit a driveway culvert. One firefighter was briefly trapped after the crash, Ketchum said.

One firefighter was airlifted to Vidant Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Thank you all for your prayers. Everyone is alive,” Hubert fire officials posted on Facebook. “Please keep the prayers coming.”