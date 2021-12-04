At least 2 volunteer firefighters injured after fire engine crashes near NC coast

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Hubert Volunteer Fire Department

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two volunteer firefighters were injured when their fire department vehicle crashed while returning from a fire call Saturday afternoon near the North Carolina coast.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in Onslow County, according to Onslow County Fire Rescue Division Chief Adam Ketchum.

The crash happened along Stella Road, which is near the White Oak River, and involved a service engine with Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, Ketchum said.

The wreck happened when the service engine left the road, crashed into a ditch and then hit a driveway culvert. One firefighter was briefly trapped after the crash, Ketchum said.

One firefighter was airlifted to Vidant Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Thank you all for your prayers. Everyone is alive,” Hubert fire officials posted on Facebook. “Please keep the prayers coming.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV