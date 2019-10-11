Atlantic Beach approves contracts for $8 million sand replacement project

CONETOE, NC (WNCT) - Two Edgecombe County residents have been arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle after deputies remotely disabled the vehicle during a chase.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said at 2:00 a.m. on October 11, a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen from a property on US 64 Alternate East near Conetoe.

At the scene, the vehicle's owner told the deputy they were tracking the vehicle and knew it was in Johnston County.

The vehicle's location was forwarded to dispatchers, who put out a "Be On The Look Out" order for the vehicle.

The deputy also contacted On Star and got them to track the vehicle also.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office used the On Star tracking service to find the vehicle on Interstate 95 near the Harnett County line, and got On Star to remotely disable the vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

Two suspects inside the vehicle were arrested and taken to Edgecombe County.

Usamah Jihad, 18, of Rocky Mount, and Yuma Hardy Jr., 17, of Conetoe, were each charged with Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center on a bond of $36,000 each.