ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WNCT) – The Atlantic Beach Town Council has approved contracts for an $8 million project to replace sand lost to erosion along the town’s beach.
Town officials said the project is funded by the Carteret County Beach Nourishment Fund, along with other federal and state funding sources.
The sand replacement, also known as beach nourishment, is scheduled to begin in January 2020, moving west along Bogue Banks, and should be completed by mid-February.
After the new sand is placed, crews will seed sea oats into the sand.
Town officials said the new sand may cover the previous installation of homeowners’ private steps installed oceanward of their property line.
Step replacement will be at the homeowner’s expense and must be completed according to state CAMA guidelines, according to town officials.
The beach area from the Circle to the Pine Knoll Shores Town limit last received the placement of sand in 1994.
The east side beach strand, from the Circle to Fort Macon State Park, last received new sand in 2017, from dredging of the Morehead City port channel.
Atlantic Beach approves contracts for $8 million sand replacement project
