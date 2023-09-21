RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A business in Atlantic Beach is among the finalists for this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in NC” Competition

Five entries in both the medium-to-large business and small business categories are left standing in the online competition, sponsored by the NC Chamber, which began with 130 nominees, according to a release.

Atlantic Beach Sea Salt in Atlantic Beach is one of five small-business finalists.

Three finalists are from the Triangle area. Flucelvax Quadrivalent, a flu vaccine by CSL Seqirus in Holly Springs, is in the medium-to-large business category. Silverquicken Education’s Quest Club Kits from Chapel Hill and MacLellan Bagpipes in Zebulon are both in the small business category.

This is the fourth year the NC Chamber has held the contest, where the public can vote for their favorite locally-manufactured product.

“Congratulations to our impressive finalists. As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina,” NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido said in the release. “With roughly 32,000 votes cast in this contest so far, it’s clear that North Carolinians share the Chamber’s love for our state’s innovative manufacturing community. This celebrated competition is a way to honor all our state’s manufacturers — the backbone of North Carolina’s economy for more than a century.”

In addition to getting a trophy, the winning company and product will be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts and digital and social media, among other things.

To vote for your favorite finalist, visit www.coolestthingmadeinnc.com. The last day to vote is Thursday, Sept. 28, and the winning product will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Medium-to-large business finalists (listed in alphabetical order by location)

Steel Plate by Nucor — Cofield HondaJet Elite II — Greensboro Flucelvax Quadrivalent by CSL Seqirus — Holly Springs C.R. Onsrud’s Q-Series 5-Axis CNC Machine — Troutman Corning Optical Fiber and Cable — Wilmington, Concord, Hickory, Newton and Winston Salem

Small business finalists (listed in alphabetical order by location)