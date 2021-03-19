Atlantic Beach employees ready to egg houses for Easter

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Atlantic Beach employees are ready to egg your house.

They are hosting the second Egg My Yard event. Parks and recreation workers will place candy-filled eggs on people’s lawns for the holiday.

There are 115 homeowners that have already signed up to participate this year.

The event was created to celebrate Easter and practice social distancing.

“Being an event coordinator its about finding that sweet spot between that fun event but safe event. Obviously safety is at the forefront of our minds for every event that we can,” said Morgan Gilbert, dir. of recreation, communications, and special events at the town of Atlantic Beach.

Registration is open to Atlantic Beach homeowners. The deadline to sign up is March 31.