Atlantic Beach Fire Department receives 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Atlantic Beach Fire Department received the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

The AFG Grant was established after the events of September 11, 2001, to assist Fire Departments in Homeland Security and Operational Readiness.

The Department of Homeland Security allocates $300 million annually for a competitive application process for Fire Departments across the United States

The grant awards the ABFD $87,435.03, with a 5% match from the Town of $4,371.75, for a total of $91,806.78.

These funds will be used to purchase and replace 11 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs, 14 SCBA face masks, 22 SCBA air cylinders, 1 RIT SCBA Rescue Pack, and three Thermal Imaging Cameras.

The funding will ease Capital Improvement costs to the Town for worn out and obsolete equipment that was projected to be replaced over the next two years.