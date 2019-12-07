Atlantic Beach hosts 13th annual Light Up the Night Christmas Parade

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A beach town on the Crystal Coast was spreading some holiday cheer Friday evening.

The town of Atlantic Beach held their 13th annual Light Up the Night Christmas Parade.

Floats and boats were decked out with lights and decorations.

The route took a different turn this year. The parade began at Atlantic Beach Town Park, down W. Fort Macon Rd. and ending at the town circle.

In the parade was the 2019 Grand Marshalls, Paige and her father Charles Winter. Paige was bitten by a shark earlier this summer. She had to undergo an extensive reconstructive surgery on her hand and had to amputate her leg above the knee. The town said she was resilient throughout it all.

Businesses also participated hosting ‘parade parties’. After the festivities, Santa made a stop at the Atlantic Beach Fire Department to take pictures with his elves.

One participants said the parade brings a different energy to the town.

“This is the most wonderful time of the year to see all the boats that are decorated in lights. It has something special with that where it’s all lit up. It gives a very good presentation,” said Sammy Doshier, Manager at Oceanana Motel and participant of the parade.

