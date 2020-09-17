Atlantic Beach hosts ‘Candy Cruise’ for annual trunk or treat event

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Grab your costumes and candy bag, the town of Atlantic Beach will be celebrating Halloween this year, with a twist.

Town officials are reshaping their annual trunk or treat event due to the pandemic. It’s called Candy Cruise.

Kids will still be able to get candy but only from their cars.

Vendors will be stationed around the Circle. They will hand out the treats on the passenger side of vehicles.

No one is allowed to park their cars or walk up the get candy.

Town officials say they still want to give kids a safe way to celebrate Halloween.

“COVID has changed so much for the kids in our area this year, and we wanted them to have at least one opportunity to look forward to with some sort of sense of normalcy,” said Morgan Gilbert, Dir. of recreation, communications and special events at the town of AB.

You can trunk or treat on October 30 at 6 p.m. in Atlantic Beach.

Tickets are limited at a price of ten dollars per vehicle.

They go on sale on the town’s website starting Oct. 1. They are warning people to not purchase from a third party.