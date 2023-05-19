ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Music Festival is finally here.

Saturday is the 9th annual Beach Music Festival on the boardwalk. The festival starts at 11 am and will end at 6 pm. There will be food trucks on-site.

This year’s musical lineup will feature five bands.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Band of Oz

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Jim Quick & Coastline

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

I-42 Band

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Mighty Saints of Soul

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and tickets are not required. Pets and glass containers are not allowed at the festival. Parking is $4 an hour at the circle, with limited spots.

Free parking and shuttles will be provided at Carteret Community College and Atlantic Beach Town Park. The DoubleTree by Hilton is offering paid parking and a shuttle. Shuttles will run from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.