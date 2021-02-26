Atlantic Beach officials expected to make decision on 2021 Beach Music Festival

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Atlantic Beach is expected to make a decision on the 2021 Beach Music Festival.

Town officials said they are monitoring both Governor Roy Cooper’s mass gathering limits and the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision should be made around April 1.

“As always, the safety of our residents and visitors is our main priority,” said Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker, “This year we are cautiously optimistic that lifted restrictions will allow for the 2021 Beach Music Festival, but only time will tell.”