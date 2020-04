A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Thursday at 11:59 p.m., all residents and non-residents of Atlantic Beach arriving for overnight stays are ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if such arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.

The only exceptions are those who are performing essential services or essential government services.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.