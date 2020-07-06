Atlantic Beach PD trying to ID suspects wanted for questioning in car break-ins

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Atlantic Beach Police Department is trying to identify two suspects wanted for questioning concerning several car break-ins.

Police said the break-ins took place over the Fourth of July weekend at Sea Side Villas in Atlantic Beach.

Missing is several hundred dollars in cash and a firearm, police said.

If you have any information contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 during normal working hours or central communications at 252-726-1911 after 5 p.m.