Atlantic Beach plans phased re-opening with restrictions

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Atlantic Beach remains under a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus while maintaining essential services, the Town has implemented several operational changes to ensure social and physical distance and limit exposure.
April 30:
- Voluntary Self Quarantine lifted
- Ban on travel from outside of Carteret County to Atlantic Beach for recreation lifted
- Public Beach Accesses Open
- Limited Public Parking on New Bern Avenue Open
- Limited Public Parking on Henderson Blvd. Open
- The Circle Streets Open to Traffic
- Limited Public Parking Open (street only) at The Circle
- Public Parking Lots at The Circle Remain Closed
- Public Bathrooms Remain Closed
May 8:
- Ban on Short Term Hotel/Motel Rentals Lifted
- Previously Booked Rentals, Between April 30-May 8, Allowed
May 15:
- New Bern Ave and Henderson Avenue Public Spaces Fully Open
- Paid Parking Begins at All Public Spaces
- All Public Parking Lots Opened
- Town Lifeguard Service Begins
- Beach Access Public Restrooms Opened
May 22:
- Town Park Opens
- Mini Golf and Splash Pad Opens
Restaurants & Bars are subject to the Governor’s Executive Order & will not reopen until issued to do so by the State.
This plan is subject to change without notice based on progress made in limiting the effect of the coronavirus while maintaining COVID-19 safeguards and orders issued by Gov. Cooper.
AB Police and Lifeguards are instructed to enforce social distancing and no large group gatherings.