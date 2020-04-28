Atlantic Beach plans phased re-opening with restrictions

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Atlantic Beach remains under a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus while maintaining essential services, the Town has implemented several operational changes to ensure social and physical distance and limit exposure.

April 30:

Voluntary Self Quarantine lifted

Ban on travel from outside of Carteret County to Atlantic Beach for recreation lifted

Public Beach Accesses Open

Limited Public Parking on New Bern Avenue Open

Limited Public Parking on Henderson Blvd. Open

The Circle Streets Open to Traffic

Limited Public Parking Open (street only) at The Circle

Public Parking Lots at The Circle Remain Closed

Public Bathrooms Remain Closed

May 8:

Ban on Short Term Hotel/Motel Rentals Lifted

Previously Booked Rentals, Between April 30-May 8, Allowed

May 15:

New Bern Ave and Henderson Avenue Public Spaces Fully Open

Paid Parking Begins at All Public Spaces

All Public Parking Lots Opened

Town Lifeguard Service Begins

Beach Access Public Restrooms Opened

May 22:

Town Park Opens

Mini Golf and Splash Pad Opens

Restaurants & Bars are subject to the Governor’s Executive Order & will not reopen until issued to do so by the State.

This plan is subject to change without notice based on progress made in limiting the effect of the coronavirus while maintaining COVID-19 safeguards and orders issued by Gov. Cooper.

AB Police and Lifeguards are instructed to enforce social distancing and no large group gatherings.