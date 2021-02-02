Atlantic Beach police searching for missing 46-year-old

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are searching for a missing 46-year-old from Atlantic Beach.

Rebecca Lynn Sutton was last on Monday, February 1. Sutton is described as a white female, 5’7, approximately 200 pounds, shoulder-length brown hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing a furry pink jacket & house slippers.

She was last seen leaving her residence in Atlantic Beach in her 2015 Toyota Rav 4, Orange in color, NC Registration FFP 5565. If located contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (252)726-2523 or (252)726-2911.