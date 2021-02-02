Atlantic Beach police searching for missing 46-year-old

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are searching for a missing 46-year-old from Atlantic Beach.

Rebecca Lynn Sutton was last on Monday, February 1. Sutton is described as a white female, 5’7, approximately 200 pounds, shoulder-length brown hair, and blue eyes.  She was wearing a furry pink jacket & house slippers.

She was last seen leaving her residence in Atlantic Beach in her 2015 Toyota Rav 4, Orange in color, NC Registration FFP 5565.  If located contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (252)726-2523 or (252)726-2911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV