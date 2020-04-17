Atlantic Beach self-quarantine in place, effective Friday, April 17

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Effective, Friday, April 17 at 12 p.m., all residents and non-residents of Atlantic Beach arriving for overnight stays are requested, while present in Atlantic Beach, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Self-quarantine means that the individual, family or persons traveling to Atlantic Beach under such circumstances will remain on the property they own or where they are residing, will not visit with others during such stay, will not have visitors and will not leave the property except as is necessary for medical care or to obtain food and other essential supplies.

Anyone under self-quarantine who does leave their property for such essential activities they shall maintain social distancing, wear a protective face covering and avoid contact with other persons as much as possible.