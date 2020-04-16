Atlantic Beach to lift temporary restriction on recreational water access on Friday

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Starting on Friday, the temporary restriction on recreational water access will be lifted in Atlantic Beach.

Atlantic Beach residents and property owners, as well as residents of greater Carteret County, will be able to access the ocean and all waters surrounding Atlantic Beach for normal activities including swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, kiteboarding, and kayaking.

Residents and property owners can continue to walk, jog, surf fish and sit on the beach strand.

Everyone participating in beach and water-based activities will be required to comply with social distancing standards.

Groups of more than 10 people remain prohibited.

Officials said the summer lifeguard program has not yet started. As such, there is no presence of lifeguards on the beach.

Officials urge everyone to use extreme caution while in the water and pay attention to the warning flags placed along the beach strand.

Travel from outside of Carteret County to Atlantic Beach for recreational activities, including the water-based activities listed above, remains prohibited.

Only Atlantic Beach residents and property owners, as well as residents of greater Carteret County, are permitted to access the beach and water in our town.

The Circle, the Town Park, and all public beach access parking lots and bathhouses remain closed.

Short-term rental restrictions remain in place.

Hotels and motels remain closed for leisure travel.

Town Hall remains closed to the public.