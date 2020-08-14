Atlantic Beach to participate in Smart Outdoor Lighting partnership with Duke Energy, Verizon

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Atlantic Beach recently became one of the first two cities in North Carolina to begin a Smart Outdoor Lighting partnership with Duke Energy and Verizon.

Duke Energy installed Verizon Lighting Cells on the Town Park lights that now give the Town the option to customize both the light output and schedule at no additional cost.

Previously, the units were basic streetlights that were only capable of turning on and off with the sunrise and sunset.

Now the Town has the ability to tailor the lights individually and can preset the mini-golf and skatepark light schedule as desired.

The Town Park perimeter and parking lot lights will remain on for security.

Duke Energy Government & Community Relations Manager, Millie Chalk said “Duke Energy is excited to partner with the Town of Atlantic Beach to test new smart cities technology. Smart outdoor lighting controls will increase efficiency in maintenance operations, enhance service reliability, and pave the way for more dynamic lighting programs.”