Atlantic Beach Town Council approves West End Drainage Project

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Atlantic Beach Town Council has approved a storm drainage project which will bring some long-sought relief to the flooding problems at the west end drainage basin, along Forest Knoll and Knollwood Drive.

The $249,000 project was awarded to SF Ballou of Morehead City.

City staff and engineers were able to work out a State CAMA approved system that allows the water to be piped by gravity flow to a new pump station on the right of way that will tie into an existing line, which runs north and into the sound.

Officials said, “We ask for your patience during the project as these lines will be placed in the streets for several neighborhoods, and construction zone detours will be needed for short periods. The expected construction timeline is about four months.”