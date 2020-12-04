Atlantic Beach Town Hall is relocating

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Atlantic Beach Town Hall is currently located at 125 W. Fort Macon Road and will be relocating during the pending construction of the new Public Safety and Administration Complex.

Town Hall (including Finance, Tax Office, Planning & Inspections, and Parks & Recreation) will relocate to Atlantic Station Shopping Center (1010 W Fort Macon Rd, Atlantic Beach, NC), next to Ace Hardware.

Here are some important dates:

Town Hall will be closed to the public on December 21 & 22 to allow for relocation.

Town Hall will reopen to the public at its new location on Wednesday, December 23.

Town Hall will be closed for the regularly scheduled Christmas vacation dates of December 24, 25 & 28.

After reopening at its new location, Town Hall will be open during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Beginning in January, the Atlantic Beach Police Department will relocate to Atlantic Station Shopping Center and will be located in the unit between Lee Nails and the Pool & Patio Store.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department will remain in its current location while the new Public Safety and Administration Complex is constructed behind it (project scheduled to be completed in 1-year) and then will be demolished.

All town phones numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

All of the above, and additional information, can be found on the website.