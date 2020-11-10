Atlantic Beach working to fund wastewater service and public service building

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders in Atlantic Beach are looking at two major building projects — a public safety and administrative facility and new wastewater infrastructure.

Public Safety and Administrative Facility

Atlantic Beach’s Mayor Trace Cooper says property owners in the town agree increasing the taxes is the most suitable plan to get the money for the project.

Cooper says people in the community weighed in, and support plans for a new facility.

It would be paid for through a property tax increase of about 1.5 to 2 cents. Cooper says that tax hike would generate the money to pay off the project within 15 years.

The mayor says the impact for the average taxpayer in Atlantic Beach is an extra $50 a year. The current average for property taxes is about $50 a month

“Which means my cable bill is more than that per month, so I’m paying more to watch cops on TV, than I am to have actual police protection at Atlantic Beach. Our tax rates are amongst the lowest in the states,” said Cooper.

The town hall will house the fire and police departments, plus the town offices for parks and

recreation, planning and inspections, finance and administration.

The building will be able to withstand a category five hurricane.

Mayor Cooper says they received bids last week for the new town hall. He anticipates getting the green light for the new public and administrative building in the coming weeks.

Wastewater Infrastructure

Town officials don’t want to raise property taxes to fund the wasterwater infrastructure project.

Instead, they’re considering a new set of user fees.

The wastewater infrastructure would serve the Causeway and the town’s Commercial Corridor Zone.

Leaders are looking to partner with an existing public utility sewer plant in Atlantic Beach.

They would then buy capacity from the plant and resell it to users in that district.

Mayor Cooper says the most likely way to fund this is through user fees, depending on how much the business might use.

“That when someone connects to the system, they pay up front and that is used to pay for the infrastructure,” said Cooper.

The mayor says certain business on the Causeway have not been able to redevelop after Hurricane Florence. He says that’s because there isn’t central wastewater service in the area.