Atlantic storms create rough waters on the Crystal Coast

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – Many storms are currently in the Atlantic Ocean. There’s one close to us, and ones hundreds of miles away are having an effect on the Crystal Coast.

Indian Beach’s Deputy Fire Chief says they’re seeing an increase in water volume and rip currents.

Red flags are encouraging people to stay out the water because of the hazardous conditions. This summer has been the first time all beach towns on the island have used a universal flag system.

“And that has greatly helped. I think there were some differences in opinions in what a red flag

day was. Now that there is some actual standards, we’re all on the same page and it’s reflecting across the board which helps the visitors of the beach understand what the conditions actually are,” said Dep. Chief Will Jackson at Indian Beach Fire Dept.

Indian Beach firefighters say they’ve had an average summer for water rescues. Some of those are related to rip currents.

But they haven’t gotten a water rescue call since the beach season ended around Labor Day.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been seven fatalities in North Carolina waters this year. Three of those were in Emerald Isle, two tied to rip currents.

Fire official say red flag warnings will be sticking around for about a week.