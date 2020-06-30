AT&T invests more than $10 million over 3-year period to keep Greenville connected

PARK RIDGE, IL – JULY 25: An AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T truck July 25, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. AT&T announced July 25 that its profits climbed 81 percent with the growth in wireless communications and broadband service. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – AT&T has invested more than $10 million in its wireless network in Greenville to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities.

That investment has increased reliability, coverage, and overall performance for residents and businesses.

It’s also improved critical communications services for Greenville’s first responders using the FirstNet network.

“When a company invests in a region, especially through the deployment of advanced technology, it reflects a vote of confidence in the community and its citizens,” said P.J. Connelly, Mayor of Greenville. “As we continue working to attract jobs and economic growth to Greenville, today’s announcement is great news.”

