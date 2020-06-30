AT&T invests more than $10 million over 3-year period to keep Greenville connected

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – AT&T has invested more than $10 million in its wireless network in Greenville to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities.
That investment has increased reliability, coverage, and overall performance for residents and businesses.
It’s also improved critical communications services for Greenville’s first responders using the FirstNet network.
“When a company invests in a region, especially through the deployment of advanced technology, it reflects a vote of confidence in the community and its citizens,” said P.J. Connelly, Mayor of Greenville. “As we continue working to attract jobs and economic growth to Greenville, today’s announcement is great news.”
Click here for more FirstNet news. Or check out FirstNet.com to learn more about the program.