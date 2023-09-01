AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — An Aurora man has been arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on drug-related charges.

On August 26, deputies arrested Andre Trell Hamilton, 41. of Aurora. Hamilton’s arrest came after multiple controlled purchases of dangerous drugs from him by deputies, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Hamilton, and he was featured on Beaufort County Crime Stoppers as a wanted person. Thanks to an anonymous tip reported to Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, he was located and arrested.

Throughout the drug investigation, deputies seized approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine and 12 grams of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. The fentanyl seized from Hamilton is enough fentanyl to potentially kill over 6,000 people.

Hamilton was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $170,877 secured bond under the following charges:

3 counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin (Fentanyl)

1 count of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium or Heroin (Fentanyl)

1 count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Probation Violation

Order for Arrest for Failure to Pay Child Support

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or submit confidential tips online at www.p3tips.com/195.