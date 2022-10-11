AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Local officials and community leaders will gather in Aurora on Thursday for an update on the town’s revitalization efforts.

The Aurora Leadership Council will hold its 2022 Community Revitalization Update event on Oct. 13 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Aurora Community Center. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Local and state officials have been pushing for economic growth in Aurora and Richland Township. The Aurora Leadership Council, established in September 2021, has been spearheading those efforts.

The Leadership Council, along with local officials and volunteers, created a strategic plan for the town. They’ve already made progress on some of their goals. One recent breakthrough was the announcement that Beaufort County Community College will establish a satellite campus in Aurora.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Ryan, chairman of the Aurora Leadership Council, told Beaufort County commissioners in September that Aurora had recently re-established its Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve opened two new businesses on Main Street, and that’s a pretty seismic move for a town that had zero businesses on Main Street six months ago,” Ryan said. “We’re starting to see some investment, some folks, businesses taking risk in our town and coming to our town to open commerce.

Ryan said the town has established two new festivals: The Aurora Fish and Farm Festival on Oct. 22-23 in downtown Aurora, and Christmas in Aurora, which will take place the first week of December.

“We just have so much more to do,” Ryan told the commissioners. “But we need your support. We need your encouragement. We need your advocacy as we try to revitalize the community that has been frankly devastated over 40 years of economic decline.”