AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Town officials are planning to use a combined $1.25 million in funding to complete infrastructure and site development at the Aurora Industrial Park.

On Feb. 16, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority announced a $500,000 grant for infrastructure improvements at the 32-acre industrial park. The Authority approved $750,000 for the project in 2019.

“This is a great day for Aurora,” Mayor Clif Williams said. “The Aurora Industrial Park is the first phase of renewed economic development that answers both the needs of Nutrien and those of our community.”

Nutrien is Beaufort County’s largest private employer. Nutrien owns a large phosphate mine in Aurora.

Officials said in a press release that the Aurora Industrial Park project is eight years in the making. Williams saw the need for a “contractor village” to accommodate companies working on-site at Nutrien.

County officials approved a loan for the town to purchase land for the industrial park.

Officials said the recently-announced funding for the project will help create a “much-needed economic boost” for the area and will help the town make progress on the goals set forth in Aurora’s strategic plan.

“We are so happy for Aurora,” Beaufort County Economic Development Director Brad Hufford said. “This will allow us to recruit new business and industry that will increase the tax base and create job opportunities for the citizens of Aurora and Beaufort County.”