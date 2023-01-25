AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Being a community means having a place to gather. The Aurora Richland Township is trying to save its community spaces.

The Aurora Richland Township’s Chamber of Commerce Building has been damaged by time and weather. This caused water damage and leaking, causing the building to become unsafe.

Since the chamber of commerce building is also used as an event venue, the chamber members said they are trying to raise $25,000 to start saving the township’s social spaces as well as a historic building.

“We’re struggling, the town has been struggling. We are working desperately to try and bring back the town that so many of us lived in that was thriving,” said Joy Dunn, president of the Aurora Richland Township Chamber of Commerce. “That roof has to be replaced.”

After the roof is repaired the Chamber said they want to continue revitalizing and expanding the uses of the venue. They also said that the roof could be repaired in less than a month, depending on how quickly the funds are raised.

Right now, they are accepting checks and hope to expand forms of donation soon.

Please send your checks to Aurora Richland Township; P.O. Box 326; Aurora, NC 27806. You can also find out more on their Facebook page.