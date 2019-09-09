Authorities confirm EF-2 tornado hit Emerald Isle on Thursday

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) The National Weather Service in Morehead City has confirmed an EF-2 tornado, with a maximum speed of 115 MPH and a maximum width of 200 yards, hit Emerald Isle on September 5.



Here is the NWS’s full statement with details on the tornado:



“The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has confirmed a tornado near Emerald Isle in Carteret County on September 5, 2019. A waterspout near Bogue Inlet Pier came onshore as a tornado near Janell lane, Boardwalk RV Park and Salty Pirate Waterpark in Emerald Isle. The waterspout was quite large when it was offshore and was viewed by the Bogue Inlet Pier webcam courtesy of Surfline. The most intense damage was found here. On Janell Lane, a section of a metal roof was removed on one side of a house that was in the opposite direction of the storm motion. On the other side of the house, with the storm motion, large sections of the metal roof were removed with similar damage to a house next door. As the path crossed into the RV park, numerous RV style homes were tossed and rolled more than 30 feet, ripping out ground anchors that strapped them down. In the middle of the path, where the winds were strongest, numerous RV type homes suffered complete destruction. Based on the complete destruction of the homes, along with the loss of substantial sections of a metal roof, which usually have a higher wind rating, the damage was consistent with that of an EF-2 tornado or around 115 mph. The path continued to the north northwest where more damage was found to the Salty Pirate Waterpark and continued across Highway 58 (Emerald Drive) where several homes were damaged along West Harbor Trail and Sunrise Court. The tornado then moved over the bogue sound, becoming a waterspout again. Eyewitness accounts indicate that a funnel may have persisted, but no apparent tornado damage was found in Cedar Point. Several videos from members of the public conclusively show that the funnel cloud returned to the surface in the form of a waterspout as it crossed over the lower White Oak River. The waterspout continued for several minutes northwestward up the white oak river before once again coming ashore as a tornado and causing major roof damage to a home on Watersedge Circle. And minor damage to several other structures in the Holland Point Drive area. The tornado then tracked through mostly forested and undeveloped land for approximately 6 miles before heavily damaging a farm and residential property on Kidd Lane in Maysville. Based on eyewitness accounts, the funnel cloud may have persisted for several more miles, but the lack of identifiable tornado damage indicates that the end of the tornado path was this location on Kidd Lane in southern Maysville.”

US National Weather Service, Morehead City, NC

Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C.,as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

WNCT

WNCT

WNCT

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

WNCT

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle