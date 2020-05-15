Authorities find body of man who drowned in Roanoke River while fishing

Authorities searched for a 39-year-old man who fell into the Roanoke River on May 10, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old man drowned while fishing in the Roanoke River on Sunday, officials say.

First responders recovered the body of Juan Alberto Saravia Parada after a nearly four-day search that began Sunday night.

Parada and a family member were fishing in the river between Gaston and Roanoke Rapids. Parada fell into the water while trying to retrieve a fish around 8:48 p.m., his family member told the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders searched for Parada from Sunday night until they located his body at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith encouraged anyone fishing or doing other recreational activities near the river to wear a life jacket.