Authorities investigate cause of barn fire in Pactolus

PACTOLUS, N.C. (WNCT) According to the Pactolus Fire Department, the barn fire on J.P. Davenport and Son started in a storage building.

Crews were able to control the flames at midnight. They were still on the scene Friday morning putting out hotspots.

No one was hurt or hospitalized as a result.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

PREVIOUS:

PACTOLUS, N.C. (WNCT) Firefighters and EMS are on the scene of barn fire in Pitt County.

The fire happened Thursday night at J.P. Davenport and Son farm.

Smoke and flames can be seen coming from the farm.

The cause of the fire is not known.

