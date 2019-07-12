UPDATE: Missing Havelock woman found safe

UPDATE: The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Danielle Sandra Miner was found safe at 9:30 a.m. Friday, after she had been reported missing in Havelock early Friday morning.



PREVIOUS:



The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find a suicidal Havelock woman who went missing Friday morning.



Deputies say 34-year-old Danielle Sandra Miner was last seen Friday morning in the Cherry Branch area of Havelock.



Miner is believed to be driving a 2009 red Chevrolet Cobalt, similar to the one pictured above, with North Carolina license plate DJE-2675.

Anyone with information on Danielle Sandra Miner’s location should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.