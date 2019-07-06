Authorities respond to structure fire in Harkers Island

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) Authorities responded to a structure fire reported at the area of Island and Ferry Dock roads on Friday overnight.

According to the Morehead City Fire-EMS Facebook page, crews were working in an active structure fire at the area of Island and Ferry Dock roads.

MCFD Engine 1, along with several other departments, answered a mutual Aid Call from Harkers Island Fire Rescue overnight for a fire in a commercial building.

Three firefighters from Engine 1 spent about three hours at the call, authorities said.

Authorities said the building received heavy damage.