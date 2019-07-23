Authorities responding to fire at Foss Auto Salvage in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) Authorities are responding to a fire reported at Foss Auto Salvage off U.S. 70 on Tuesday.

According to the Fire Marshal in Lenoir County Dustin Burkett, the call came in around 4:40 p.m.

Burkett said the fire started in a pile of metals that include refrigerators and vehicles.

Officials said there were people inside the office building of the business at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Eight fire departments are on the scene working to get the fire under control and they will be working throughout the night.

The cause is under investigation.

