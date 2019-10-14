Authorities searcH for missing Wilmington woman

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said a Jacksonville man has been charged after he allegedly stole tools from a relative and sold them at a pawn shop.

On October 1, deputies responded to a home on Onslow Pines Road for a report that a shed had been broken into.

The victim told deputies a large toolbox, and numerous tools had been stolen from the shed.

Investigators discovered that 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Seaman broke into the shed, stole a toolbox, and pawned all of the tools inside it.

Seaman was arrested on October 11 and was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony possession of a stolen property, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Seaman was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.