Authorities searcH for missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WNCT) – Authorities are looking for a Wilmington woman who has been missing since September.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that Haley Ann Porter, 20, was last seen on September 28 at 719 Porters Neck Road.
Deputies described Porter as being 5′ 7″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair, a band-aid tattoo on her right knee, and a flower tattoo on one of her arms.
Investigators said they don’t know what Porter was wearing when she went missing, but they provided a photo of her that was taken in February.
If you’ve seen Porter or if you know where she might be, call 911 or call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.
