Authorities searching for missing woman with Alzheimer’s last seen Monday in New Bern

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and River Bend Police Department need the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s Disease, who was last seen Monday night in New Bern.

Investigators say Frances Louise Higginbotham, age 74, is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Higginbotham was last seen wearing white slacks and a multicolored short sleeve shirt at the Shell Station, located at 4891 US 17 South New Bern, NC, where she then began driving northbound on Highway 17 at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

Higginbotham was driving a 2013 Blue Nissan Versa, with N.C. license plate # CML-3836, and she may be driving to her home in Camden County, NC.

If you see Hgginbotham or her vehicle, call your local law enforcement agency, or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or Riverbend Police Department at 252-638-1108.