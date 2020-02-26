Autopsy: Diana Keel suffered ‘extensive skull fractures,’ cuts to face, neck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 38-year-old Nash County woman who deputies say was killed by her husband in March 2019 died from multiple blunt force and stab wounds.

The Keel home in Monmeyer

Diana Keel was last seen alive March 8, 2019, by a postal worker who delivered a package to her at her home on Old County Home Road in Momeyer, officials said. She was reported missing the following day.

Following an extensive search, her body was found four days later in a wooded area near Tarboro.

In the days following the discovery of her body, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Diana Keel died from multiple stab wounds.

An autopsy released to our sister station CBS 17 on Tuesday stated she had extensive skull fractures along with “multiple sharp injuries” on the left side of her face and neck.

(NCOCME)

The lacerations on her face and neck were “chop-style” wounds.

“It is possible that both the sharp and blunt force injuries could have been the result of a single instrument,” the autopsy states.

She was beaten and cut before and after her death, the autopsy states.

Her husband, Rexford Lynn Keel, was arrested on March 17, 2019, near Tuscon, Arizona.

Lynn Keel was found with a large amount of cash and was possibly headed to the Mexican border, Stone said.

He is charged with first-degree murder in Diana Keel’s death.