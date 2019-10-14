Avon Fishing Pier damaged by Tropical Storm Melissa

AVON, NC (WNCT) – The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Tropical Storm Melissa severely damaged the Avon Fishing Pier on NC-12 in Avon over the weekend.



According to park officials, a low-pressure storm system, which was later named Tropical Storm Melissa, sent large waves onto the Outer Banks islands.



The waves damaged several sections of the Avon Fishing Pier, and also tore through sand dunes, which caused flooding in parts of NC Highway 12.

Avon Fishing Pier, via Facebook



Cape Hatteras National Seashore, via Facebook

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, via Facebook

Avon Fishing Pier, via Facebook

The Avon Fishing Pier’s official Facebook page posted the video of the storm damage:

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore owns Avon Fishing Pier and said it was constructed in the 1960s and is managed by a private company that sells concessions on the pier.

Officials said they will work with Avon Fishing Pier managers to examine and repair the damages to the pier.

They said they hope to reopen the pier to the public as soon as possible.