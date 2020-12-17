AWESOMERADIO Station announces Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 19

PITT COUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – AWESOMERADIO Station is giving away gift bags, face shields, face masks, and fish dinners on Saturday, December 19 at 10 a.m.

The station is also giving away S100 gift cards to Seniors in partnership with Life Communications LLC. In Winterville, a $500 Christmas gift card to a family in partnership with Lottah Queso in Greenville, food boxes for Christmas in partnership with Sav-a-Lot food store in Greenville, and Christmas toys.

AWESOMERADIO Station is working with TruImage Beauty Salon in Winterville for the benefit of giving back to families in need during the holiday season.