AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden is getting into the holiday spirit, turning the town into a Christmas wonderland.

The storefronts are dressed in the best lights, trees, snowmen, gingerbread men and much more. This is all part of its Christmas decoration content.

“it just brings that small town togetherness feel and kind of a reset. a good way to end the year with businesses and the community coming together,” said Bailey Harris, director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce. “And not just Ayden, but the surrounding areas as well so we can show what Ayden has to offer and celebrate together.”

The town’s Christmas market starts Thursday at 4 pm in the downtown area, with the parade starting at 6:30. There will be more than 40 vendors and food trucks on-site, as well as a play area for the kids and letters to Santa.

You can cast your vote for the best one Thursday during the town’s Christmas kickoff.