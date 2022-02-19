Ayden business donates proceeds to families of Carteret County plane crash victims

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations and businesses around Eastern North Carolina continue to show their support for the families of last Sunday’s plane crash in Carteret County.

On Saturday, Simply Natural Creamery in Ayden chose to donate all of Saturday’s proceeds to those families. Locals and even people from out of town packed the business waiting to purchase their ice cream.

Kayden Orr, who works at the business, said the reason for the fundraiser was important for the workers as well as the customers.

“The murals on the walls, there’s one on the outside … the lady who painted them, her father was the pilot (Ernest “Teen” Rawls) and her brother (Jeffrey Rawls) was also on the plane,” said Orr. “So basically that’s why. They wanted to do this and be able to donate to the families.”

For more information on ways you can donate to the families, click here.