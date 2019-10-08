Ayden buys former bank on Lee Street to attract investment

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners voted to approve an additional $755,000 to expand and renovate the Onslow County Animal Services facility.

According to Onslow County officials, the original $3.5 million expansion of the Georgetown Road animal shelter, which was approved last November, will add approximately 6,700 square feet of space to house additional animals, increasing the shelter's capacity by 64%.

The project will also include renovations to the existing 7,500 square foot building, to help the shelter comply with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture animal welfare requirements for sanitation, temperature, and ventilation.

After receiving five bids for the animal shelter project, Onslow County Commissioners awarded the $4.2 million project to Quadrant Construction.

Work on the shelter is expected to start by the end of the year.