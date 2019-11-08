Ayden Collard Festival postponed to this weekend due to Hurricane Dorian

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ayden Collard Festival will take place this weekend. Hurricane Dorian postponed the original date in September.

The event has been a part of Ayden’s history for more than 40 years. It is also titled the “Official Collard Festival of the State of North Carolina.”

The event usually brings around 15 to 20 thousand visitors into town, and it also brings in a lot of money.

Town officials say canceling was not an option.

“We were afraid that knocking out a couple of days of the festival would really hurt us,” said Patrick Tripp, Ayden Collard Festival Chairman. “We decided instead of just not having it we would try to look at a different weekend and try to move it.”

There will be local bands, art, and food at the event. There will also be a collard eating contest.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday night. The event runs through Saturday afternoon.