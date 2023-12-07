AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, the town of Ayden celebrated longtime Mayor Steve Tripp for his years of serving the community. After dedicating most of his life to the town of Ayden, Tripp is retiring.

He announced over the summer that he wasn’t seeking re-election for his seat. On Wednesday, Tripp was honored for his 30 years of service, 20 of which he has been as mayor.

“He is a public servant. by every definition of the word, public servant,” said Adam Mitchell, the town’s former manager. “The field that you have blazed along the way has really set Ayden up for decades and decades of success moving forward.”

Mitchell worked with Tripp back in 2003 for 10 years when Tripp first became Mayor. Mitchell who describes Tripp as his mentor, says Tripp built Ayden from the ground up.

During his tenure, town officials working alongside him say he’s brought much success to this small Eastern North Carolina town.

“He has been instrumental in getting housing development and growth,” said Sarah Connor, Ayden commissioner of Ward 5. “He is very instrumental in the interests of the citizens of Ayden.”

With Tripp’s departure comes new leadership to the town. Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn was elected as Ayden’s new mayor in last month’s election.

Tripp says now that his term is over, he wants to spend more time with family.

“When my term ends I will spend more time with my wife,” Tripp said. “She has been very gracious with her time, allowing me to take more time away from her just to serve our community.

“I’ll still be around Ayden volunteering doing things so I can help Ayden become stronger and our citizens in the community.”