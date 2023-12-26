AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family who lives in Ayden is safe but without a home after a fire broke out on Christmas night.

Firefighters and other officials responded to a fire at a home on Lee Street at around 11:15 p.m. The five people inside the home got out safely but Lakeen Spady told WNCT’s Davis Suppes it was a total loss. The family is staying in a hotel and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

