Ayden man arrested after sexual assault investigation in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An Ayden man has been arrested after deputies conducted a sexual assault investigation in Winterville.

On August 4, 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located on Worthington Road in Winterville due to the report of a large party with underage alcohol consumption.

This call for service led deputies to begin a sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Kyle Spencer Moseley, 23, of Ayden.

Warrants were served, alleging illegal actions by Moseley at the August 4, 2019 party.

Moseley was charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sexual offense.

He was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Moseley bonded out on Wednesday.