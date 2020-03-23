Ayden man arrested on several charges after vehicle chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An Ayden man has been arrested on several charges after a vehicle chase.

On March 21, 2020, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a reported violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Deputies said they discovered a blue Chevrolet truck, possibly operated by the suspect on Odie Moore Road near County Home Road.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the truck sped up and refused to stop.

The chase continued into Craven County, through Vanceboro, and up N.C. 17.

On N.C. 17 just North of the City of Washington, state troopers deployed stop sticks which disabled the truck, ending the chase safely.

Lester Thomas Heath, 55, of Ayden, was arrested and charged with:

Felony stalking

Three counts misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order

Misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass

Felony flee to elude arrest

Misdemeanor reckless driving with wanton disregard

Misdemeanor resisting a public officer

Misdemeanor fail to yield at a stop sign/flashing red light

Misdemeanor driving left of center

Misdemeanor speeding 112mph in a 55mph zone

Heath was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $57,000 bond.