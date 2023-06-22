AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Steve Tripp, who has served for 30 years in the Town of Ayden’s government, including the last 20 as mayor, announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Tripp made the announcement in a letter “To the Citizens of Ayden” that he posted Thursday. Tripp’s current term expires in December.

To the Citizens of Ayden,

As with everything I have done during my service for the Town of Ayden, much thought and consideration has come with this notice. I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election for Mayor in this upcoming election.

I, first, want to express my sincerest appreciation to you, the citizens of Ayden, for your support and help in growing this community we call home. As we have walked these last 30 years together, with 10 of those as the Town Commissioner and 20 years as your Mayor, much has been accomplished. Economically, Ayden has grown with the expansion of the Minges/Worthington Industrial Parks. Because of Ayden’s extension of the city limits, we’ve experienced significant residential growth. And, the quality and value of our family fun time has also grown by expanding the recreational programs to include the Splash Pad.

Additionally, I want to thank the Apostles, Bishops, Pastors and Churches for their prayers and continued spiritual guidance to me and the Town of Ayden. Through the power of Jesus’ name, doors were opened that once were closed: namely, the completion of the Southwest Bypass Connector, the reduction in electrical rates in 2014 due the sale of NCEMPA assets to Duke Energy Progress, obtaining 50 acres for the District Park, getting funding for the NC Food Commercialization Center, securing grants for rehabilitation and extension of the water/sewer lines, and my personal favorite, getting the UNC and ECU Marching Bands to come and participate in the 2008 Collard Festival Parade.

Again, thank you, with my whole heart for allowing me to do what I love for the town I love. It has been a true joy serving you. My prayer is that God will continue blessing each of you and the town I hold so dear: Ayden, North Carolina.

Steve Trip