AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ayden Museum contains a handful of exhibits dedicated to the town’s schools, sports, BBQ and more. But those with the museum said their work is not complete because they are missing the history and perspectives vital in telling how Ayden came to be.

Museum volunteer Doris Conner said Black history is everybody’s history.

“The more we have here, the more research can be done and the more we can share with others as they visit and come to our town,” Conner said.

The museum is working hard to research Ayden, she said, and find those missing perspectives before they disappear.

“History is history. We don’t want anybody to forget because everybody has a story. But we often have exhibits only for the people who knew about it,” Conner said.

“What affected your family? There may have been a neighborhood in Ayden that we don’t even know about. That we’ve forgotten about. I’m told there was a real nice African American neighborhood down off of Lee Street.”

Ayden Historical and Arts Society President Andrea Norris said the responsibility of recording history falls on the shoulders of everybody in the town.

“You can’t find it in a history book. These are things that were a part of their school life. It was part of their education. It was part of their whole life in the small town of Ayden,” Norris said.

The museum wants historic documents, family photos and personal stories she said.

“We would love to receive documents when you’re clearing out your house from family. Old newspapers. Old photos. These are the kinds of things we need,” Norris said.

The Ayden Museum wants to hold the town’s history, everybody’s history, said Conner.

“All this is really important that we have it here. So that anyone walks into the museum, they can see their grandma or their great grandma in the Ayden Museum,” Conner said.

Click here to go to the museum’s website.

To learn more about dropping off historical records, please call Andrea Norris at 252-746-4209, or e-mail aydenhistoricalandartssociety@gmail.com.