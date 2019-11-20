Ayden police launch new tip411 system for customized crime-fighting

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The Ayden Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Developed by tip411, the app puts a new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages.

The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Ayden Police Department website at www.ayden.com/departments/police.

“Working with the community to prevent crime is our number one priority,” said Community Policing Coordinator, Corporal Jenny Clark, of the Ayden Police Department. Working together, we are more likely to make lasting improvements in the quality of life of our residents. Chief Stanley and I believe the new Ayden PD app from tip411 will help make it safer and easier to share information with us to increase safety in our community.”

The app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

“We’ve listened to feedback from partners like Ayden Police and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. The Ayden PD app powered by tip411 will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.”

The app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Residents in Ayden without a smartphone will still be able to share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword AYDEN and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.ayden.com/departments/police and through the Ayden Police Department’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aydenpolicedepartment and clicking on the Submit a Tip button on the left.