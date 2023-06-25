AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you live in Ayden, you’ll soon have a new way to grow and gather produce.

A group of locals decided to build a new community garden to help provide items in a food desert. With help from the town, the garden is well underway.

“it all started last year in a Facebook post. Pam Etheridge is part of the newest community garden. She said a comment was made in the Facebook Group “Ayden, What’s Happening” by a high school student calling on the town to make a community garden.

Once approved by the Ayden Board of Commissioners, the Ayden community garden club was made.

Click the above video to find out more.