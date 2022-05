AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s clean-up time for Ayden.

On May 14th, the online group Ayden, NC-What’s Happening! is hosting an event called Love your Hometown-Clean-up Day in Ayden.

The event will be held at Ayden Arts and Recreation from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The start of the event is at Ayden Arts & Recreation Building located at 4354 Lee Street.

The event is for protecting the planet and tackling out-of-control waste in Ayden.

If you are interested in volunteering you can click here.